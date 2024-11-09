What is Cormark’s Estimate for 5N Plus Q3 Earnings?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

VNP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

5N Plus Stock Down 0.3 %

VNP opened at C$6.69 on Friday. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.61. The firm has a market cap of C$594.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

