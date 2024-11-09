What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AQST Q2 Earnings?

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AQST. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.46 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 525.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.