William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for AZPN Earnings

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Aspen Technology in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.74 and a 200 day moving average of $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 53.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

