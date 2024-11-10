12,916 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 93.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Barclays decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.