19,781 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in FOX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

