22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

XXII opened at $0.12 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.