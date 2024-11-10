22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Price Performance
XXII opened at $0.12 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
