23andMe (ME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 317.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Price Performance

ME opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.26. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 23andMe

About 23andMe

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.