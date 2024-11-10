26,071 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.
Dayforce Stock Performance
Dayforce stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 245.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $81.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dayforce
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.