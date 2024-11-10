26,071 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Dayforce stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 245.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,694. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

