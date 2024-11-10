282 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $209.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.68 and a 52 week high of $209.73.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

