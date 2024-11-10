560 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $5,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $412.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.56 and a fifty-two week high of $420.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.37.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

