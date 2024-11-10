936 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $220.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

