Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 214,250 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 832.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

