Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Accuray Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accuray
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.