Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.71 and last traded at $150.34. Approximately 8,621,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 56,001,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.