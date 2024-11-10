Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agenus Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.91 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
