Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.91 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair cut shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGEN

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.