Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $75,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.96%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.