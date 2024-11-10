AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,486 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

