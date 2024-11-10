AIA Group Ltd Sells 436 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $312.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

