Alliance Entertainment (AENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 4.7 %

Alliance Entertainment stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

