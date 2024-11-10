Amalgamated Bank Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 245,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after buying an additional 133,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $177.86 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

