Amalgamated Bank Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,186,000 after acquiring an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 133,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $173.56 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.34 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

