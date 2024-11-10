Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

FDS stock opened at $477.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.