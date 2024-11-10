Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,746 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,135 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 558,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of AAL opened at $13.81 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
