Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,386 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $871,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $155.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

