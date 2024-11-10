Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,507 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fluor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 230.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fluor by 19.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 222,070 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fluor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $50.93 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

