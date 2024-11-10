Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

