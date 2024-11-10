Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder States Regional Joint Western Sells 175,000 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $6,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,558,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,481,333. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $2,067,161.24.

On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 65.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

