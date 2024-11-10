Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $208.29 and last traded at $208.38. Approximately 7,845,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,309,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 76,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.