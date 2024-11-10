American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $299,713.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,242,169.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Public Education

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.