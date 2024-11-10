Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman Sells 180,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $12,925,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Amphenol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

