Analyzing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Tevogen Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $377.71 million 5.93 -$132.53 million ($1.76) -15.38 Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Tevogen Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Tevogen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -41.07% -16.22% -10.94% Tevogen Bio N/A -387.78% 434.75%

Volatility and Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tevogen Bio has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Therapeutics and Tevogen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 7 1 2.75 Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.91, suggesting a potential upside of 65.96%. Tevogen Bio has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 244.26%. Given Tevogen Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tevogen Bio is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; and Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

