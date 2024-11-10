Analyzing Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canna-Global Acquisition and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verint Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.37%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 6.78% 16.17% 6.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Verint Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $915.10 million 1.65 $38.61 million $0.67 36.34

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

