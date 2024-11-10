Analyzing Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) & Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Sacks Parente Golf has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sacks Parente Golf’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf -391.56% -99.40% -90.18% Sacks Parente Golf Competitors -83.71% -164.79% -26.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $1.38 million -$4.62 million -0.50 Sacks Parente Golf Competitors $3.01 billion $70.67 million 17.94

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sacks Parente Golf’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf. Sacks Parente Golf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sacks Parente Golf rivals beat Sacks Parente Golf on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

