Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 13.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96. 20,740,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 7,907,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 919,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 138.0% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

