Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ryan Berry Sells 18,329 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $3,210,874.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,650,754.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 17th, Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $144.01.

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $170.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $175.74.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

