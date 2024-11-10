Arhaus’ (ARHS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

