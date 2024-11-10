Aris Mining (ARI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Aris Mining to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$160.34 million for the quarter.

In other Aris Mining news, Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$847,294.62. In related news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$122,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$847,294.62. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,371.

