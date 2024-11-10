ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $665.12 and last traded at $667.38. 398,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,409,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $771.58 and a 200 day moving average of $889.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

