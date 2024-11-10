Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.96.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 147.25%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

