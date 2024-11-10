Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,593,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,092,000 after acquiring an additional 767,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.77 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

