Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 88.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Match Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $100,848,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $895.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. Match Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 727.22%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

