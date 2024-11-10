Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 306 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

