Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) will release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($3.77) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.31 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

