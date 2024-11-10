Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 562,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.