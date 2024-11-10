Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s previous close.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 2,219,554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,034,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $8,326,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $8,301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.