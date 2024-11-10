Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,598 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 418.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
