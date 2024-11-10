Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,598 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 418.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.