Beauty Health (SKIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Beauty Health stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beauty Health

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 40,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,395,510.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

