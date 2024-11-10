BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

BGNE stock opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.41 and a 200 day moving average of $180.69. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total transaction of $284,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $4,901,050. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

