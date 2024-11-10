Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.28.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$71.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$64.40 and a one year high of C$91.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

