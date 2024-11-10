Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,943.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,240.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,931.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,998.52 and a 52-week high of $5,060.50.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.